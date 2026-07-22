Lawyer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In MP's Gwalior; Cousin Accused Over Old Land Dispute

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 1.5-bigha land dispute escalated into a violent clash, which led to an advocate being shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident occurred on Harsi Road, under the jurisdiction of the Bhitarwar police station in Gwalior.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as advocate Ratan Singh Yadav, resident of Bhitarwar. On Tuesday afternoon, he visited the 1.5-bigha land located on Harsi Road.

During visit, a dispute escalated between the advocate and his cousin and other relatives after it was alleged that his cousin and other relatives opened fire on Advocate Ratan Singh.

Ratan Singh Yadav was struck by bullets in the neck, chest, and other parts of his body. He was initially taken for local treatment but was referred to Gwalior due to his critical condition. During treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

Family members have accused his cousin Rakesh Yadav, nephew Rahul Yadav, and Gabbar Singh Rawat of the murder.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Bhitarwar SDOP Gagan Hanwat and Station In-charge Sudhir Singh Kushwaha arrived at the scene with a police force.

The police inspected the site, collected evidence, and have launched a search for the accused. Officials stated that continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend them.

Meanwhile, there is immense outrage within the Bhitarwar Bar Association over the incident. A large number of lawyers gathered at the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and calling for strict action.

According to the police, preliminary investigations point to an old enmity and the land dispute as the motives behind the crime.

The investigation is currently underway, and the police are proceeding by considering all aspects of the case. The accused remain at large, and raids are being conducted at various locations to locate them.