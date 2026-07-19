Gwalior-Prayagraj Express, Khajuraho-Udaipur Express & Others Cancelled, Diverted, Delayed Due To Jhansi-Manikpur Doubling Work | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The operation of several important trains will be affected due to the ongoing rail line doubling work between Mauranipur and Roura stations on the Jhansi-Manikpur railway section.

The railway administration will carry out non-interlocking work during this period, following which some trains have been cancelled, some diverted and others will run late.

Railway officials have advised passengers to check the latest status of their trains before starting their journey.

Trains cancelled

11801 Gwalior-Prayagraj Express will remain cancelled on July 27 and 28.

11802 Prayagraj-Gwalior Express will remain cancelled on July 28 and 29.

Trains to run late

11801 Gwalior-Prayagraj Express will depart around 120 minutes late on July 19 and from July 21 to 26.

12176 Gwalior-Howrah Chambal Express will leave Gwalior on July 21 and 28, and Agra Cantt on July 23, around 60 minutes late.

04191 Gwalior-Rewa Special will depart around one hour late on July 22.

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Trains to run on diverted routes

19666 Udaipur-Khajuraho Express will run on a diverted route on July 27.

19665 Khajuraho-Udaipur Express will operate on a changed route on July 28.

Railway authorities said the doubling work will improve train movement and enhance safety on the section after completion.

Passengers have been advised to check train updates through the railway’s official website, mobile app or enquiry centres before travelling.

Those affected by cancelled trains have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements in advance.