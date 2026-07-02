6 Trains Operating Via Bhopal Division Cancelled; Routes Of 34 Trains Diverted During Lalitpur Station Yard Remodeling Work

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Significant yard remodeling work is scheduled at Lalitpur station on the Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Bina rail section within the Jhansi Railway Division. Necessary temporary changes to train operations have been made for this period, prioritizing safety and operational requirements.

The yard remodeling work at Lalitpur station will be carried out in three phases—pre-non-interlocking, interlocking, and post-interlocking—from July 1, 2026, to August 1, 2026. Consequently, certain trains operating via the Bhopal Division will be affected. Trains to be cancelled-

1. Train No. 64618 Lalitpur–Bina and 64617 Bina–Lalitpur (from the originating station from 10.07.2026 to 21.07.2026)

2. Train No. 22163 Bhopal–Khajuraho and 22164 Khajuraho–Bhopal (from the originating station from 16.07.2026 to 20.07.2026)

3. Train No. 05074 Lucknow City–SMVT Bengaluru (from the originating station on 11.07.2026 and 18.07.2026)

4. Train No. 05073 SMVT Bengaluru–Lucknow City (from the originating station on 14.07.2026 and 21.07.2026)

5. Train No. 07363 Hubballi–Yog Nagari Rishikesh (from the originating station on 13.07.2026)

6. Train No. 07364 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Hubballi (from the originating station on 16.07.2026)

Read Also Additional Coaches Attached To 2 Summer Special Trains Via Bhopal Division To Meet Passenger Demand

Trains to run via diverted route-

1. Train No. 12649 Yesvantpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – from the originating station from 13.07.2026 to 19.07.2026 (05 trips); this train will operate via the diverted route: Bina–Ruthiyai–Sogaria–Bayana–Mathura. 2. Train No. 22705 Tirupati–Jammu Tawi Express – Departing from the originating station on 14.07.2026 (01 trip): This train will run via the diverted route of Bina–Ruthiyai–Sogaria–Bayana–Mathura.

3. Train No. 12192 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – Departing from the originating station from 14.07.2026 to 20.07.2026 (07 trips): This train will run via the diverted route of Bina–Guna–Gwalior.

4. Train No. 20493 Madurai–Chandigarh Express – Departing from the originating station on 12.07.2026 and 15.07.2026 (02 trips): This train will run via the diverted route of Bina–Ruthiyai–Sogaria–Bayana–Mathura.

5. Train No. 12721 Hyderabad–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – Departing from the originating station from 13.07.2026 to 20.07.2026 (08 trips): This train will run via the diverted route of Bhopal–Sant Hirdaram Nagar–Nagda–Kota–Bayana–Mathura.

6. Train No. 20805 Visakhapatnam–New Delhi Express – Departing from the originating station from 13.07.2026 to 18.07.2026 (06 trips): This train will run via the diverted route of Bina–Ruthiyai–Sogaria–Bayana–Mathura.

7. Train No. 22456 Kalka–Shirdi Sainagar Express – Departing from the originating station on 16.07.2026 and 19.07.2026: This train will run via the diverted route of Mathura–Bayana–Sogaria–Ruthiyai–Bina. 8. Train No. 12172 Haridwar–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express – Journey commencing on 17.07.2026. This train will run via the diverted route: Mathura–Bayana–Sogaria–Ruthiyai–Bina.

9. Train No. 12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Express – Journey commencing on 19.07.2026. This train will run via the diverted route: Mathura–Bayana–Sogaria–Ruthiyai–Bina.

10. Train No. 12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Express – Journey commencing on 17.07.2026. This train will run via the diverted route: Mathura–Bayana–Sogaria–Ruthiyai–Bina.

11. Train No. 12782 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mysuru Express – Journey commencing on 20.07.2026. This train will run via the diverted route: Mathura–Bayana–Sogaria–Ruthiyai–Bina.

12. Train No. 18238 Amritsar–Bilaspur Express – Journey commencing from 16.07.2026 to 19.07.2026. This train will run via the diverted route: Mathura–Bayana–Kota–Nagda–Sant Hirdaram Nagar–Bhopal.

13. Train No. 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Express – Journey commencing on 20.07.2026. This train will run via the diverted route: Mathura–Bayana–Sogaria–Ruthiyai–Bina. 14. Train No. 12716 Amritsar–Nanded Express – From the originating station between 17.07.2026 and 20.07.2026 (04 trips), this train will run via the diverted route: Mathura–Bayana–Kota–Nagda–Sant Hirdaram Nagar–Bhopal.

15. Train No. 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Vasco-da-Gama Express – From the originating station between 17.07.2026 and 20.07.2026, this train will run via the diverted route: Mathura–Bayana–Sogaria–Ruthiyai–Bina.

16. Train No. 14313 LTT–Bareilly Express – From the originating station on 13.07.2026 and 20.07.2026, this train will run via the diverted route: Bina–Guna–Gwalior.

17. Train No. 14319 Indore–Bareilly Express – From the originating station on 16.07.2026, this train will run via the diverted route: Bina–Guna–Gwalior.

18. Train No. 12615 Chennai–New Delhi Express – From the originating station between 13.07.2026 and 19.07.2026, this train will run via the diverted route: Bina–Guna–Gwalior.

19. Train No. 12722 New Delhi–Hyderabad Express – From the originating station between 16.07.2026 and 20.07.2026, this train will run via the diverted route: Gwalior–Guna–Bina.

20. Train No. 12650 New Delhi–Yesvantpur Express – From the originating station on 20.07.2026.

20. Train No. 12650 New Delhi–Yesvantpur Express – From the originating station on 20.07.2026: This train will run via the diverted route of Gwalior–Guna–Bina.

21. Train No. 12724 New Delhi–Hyderabad Express – From the originating station from 17.07.2026 to 20.07.2026: This train will run via the diverted route of Gwalior–Guna–Bina.

22. Train No. 16093 MGR Chennai–Lucknow Express – From the originating station on 14.07.2026 and 18.07.2026: This train will run via the diverted route of Itarsi–Jabalpur–Ohan–Kanpur.

23. Train No. 12943 Bandra Terminus–Kanpur Express – From the originating station on 15.07.2026: This train will run via the diverted route of Itarsi–Jabalpur–Ohan–Kanpur.

24. Train No. 12944 Kanpur–Bandra Terminus Express – From the originating station on 17.07.2026: This train will run via the diverted route of Kanpur–Jabalpur–Ohan–Itarsi.

25. Train No. 14115 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Prayagraj Express – From the originating station from 18.07.2026 to 20.07.2026: This train will run via the diverted route of Bina–Damoh–Khajuraho–Manikpur.

26. Train No. 14116 Prayagraj–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express – From the originating station from 17.07.2026 to 21.07.2026: This train will run via the diverted route of Manikpur–Khajuraho–Damoh–Bina. 27. Train No. 19483 Ahmedabad–Saharsa Express – Departing from the originating station between 18.07.2026 and 20.07.2026, this train will run via the diverted route of Bina-Damoh-Khajuraho-Manikpur.

28. Train No. 19484 Saharsa–Ahmedabad Express – Departing from the originating station on 17.07.2026 and 19.07.2026, this train will run via the diverted route of Manikpur-Khajuraho-Damoh-Bina.

29. Train No. 19436 Asansol–Ahmedabad Express – Departing from the originating station on 18.07.2026, this train will run via the diverted route of Manikpur-Khajuraho-Damoh-Bina.

30. Train No. 22129 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Ayodhya Cantt Express (Departing from the originating station between 14.07.2026 and 19.07.2026) – This train will run via the diverted route of Itarsi–Jabalpur–Satna–Manikpur.

31. Train No. 01027 Dadar–Gorakhpur Special (Departing from the originating station between 14.07.2026 and 19.07.2026) – This train will run via the diverted route of Itarsi–Jabalpur–Satna–Manikpur.

32. Train No. 01025 Dadar–Ballia Special (Departing from the originating station between 13.07.2026 and 17.07.2026) – This train will run via the diverted route of Itarsi–Jabalpur–Satna–Manikpur.

33. Train No. 01026 Ballia–Dadar Special (departing from the originating station between 17.07.2026 and 19.07.2026) will run via the diverted route of Manikpur–Satna–Jabalpur–Itarsi.

34. Train No. 01028 Gorakhpur–Dadar Special (departing from the originating station on 18.07.2026) will run via the diverted route of Manikpur–Satna–Jabalpur–Itarsi.