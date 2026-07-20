Farmer Duped Of ₹1 Lakh After Fraudsters Hack Mobile Phone In MP's Gwalior

Farmer Duped ₹1 Lakh After Fraudsters Allegedly Hack and Format Mobile Phone In MP's Gwalior | Caricature

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old farmer lost ₹1 lakh after scammers allegedly hacked his mobile phone through apk file, his phone switched off for two days and unexpectedly formatted itself in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The fraud happened in ​​Badagaon, under the jurisdiction of Murar police station area, Gwalior.

According to the report the victim was identified as 32-year-old, Deepak Rajput, residing in the poultry farm area of ​​Badagaon.

His mobile phone suddenly shut down on July 11. He initially thought it was a minor glitch, but the phone failed to turn on even after two days.

He then took the phone to a repair shop in Khurairi. Upon inspection, the mechanic revealed that there was no technical fault; instead, the phone had been completely formatted.

Deepak became suspicious after learning that his phone had been formatted.

He visited the Badagaon branch of Union Bank and obtained his account statement, which revealed that ₹1 lakh had been withdrawn from the account.

He immediately lodged a complaint with the cyber helpline (1930). Based on the complaint, the Murar police registered an FIR against unknown cyber fraudsters and initiated an investigation.

The SHO of Murar police station, stated that a case has been registered under charges of fraud and the IT Act based on the victim's complaint.

The cyber team is investigating the transaction IDs and the accounts to which the money was transferred.

The police are hopeful that the accused will be identified soon.

Cyber experts offer advice

Cyber ​​experts advise that if a mobile phone suddenly shuts down, restarts repeatedly, formats itself, or exhibits abnormal behavior, one should not ignore it.

In such situations, one should immediately contact the bank's customer care to have the account temporarily blocked and lodge a complaint with the cyber helpline (1930).