 15-Foot Wall Collapse Kills 40-Year-Old Woman In MP's Gwalior, Two Critically Injured | VIDEO
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15-Foot Wall Collapse Kills 40-Year-Old Woman In MP's Gwalior, Two Critically Injured | VIDEO

A 40-year-old woman running a tea and cigarette stall died after a 15-foot wall collapsed in Gwalior's Chirwai Naka on Sunday morning. Two men sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment. Locals alleged poor construction quality and the use of substandard materials. Police have launched an investigation into the wall's collapse and accountability.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
15-Foot Wall Collapse Kills 40-Year-Old Woman In MP's Gwalior, Two Critically Injured | VIDEO
15-Foot Wall Collapse Kills 40-Year-Old Woman In MP's Gwalior, Two Critically Injured | VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman running a tea and cigarette stall allegedly died after a 15-foot wall collapsed on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after a wall collapse.

Additionally, two men sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The incident happened in Chirwai Naka area under Madhoganj Police Station area of ​​Gwalior.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as a 40-year-old Tarana, who ran a tea and cigarette stall, and died on the spot after being buried under the debris, while two others, 42-year-old Rahul (alias Lalli) and Pappu, were critically injured.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the trauma centre. Pappu is reportedly the brother-in-law of the deceased, Tarana

According to reports, the incident took place between 6 am and 7 am on Sunday. Tarana was sitting at her tea and cigarette stall near the wall, as she did every day.

Suddenly, the 15-foot-high wall along the hillside collapsed, trapping Tarana and others present there beneath the rubble.

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Bystanders immediately attempted to clear the debris and alerted the police and administration.

Upon receiving the information, police and administrative teams arrived at the scene. Subsequently, the debris was cleared, and the area was secured.

The police have sent the deceased's body for a post-mortem examination.

Locals claim the wall was built excessively high and that substandard materials were used.

Furthermore, they allege that insufficient reinforcement bars were used, weakening the structure and leading to its sudden collapse.

The police and administration have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The quality of construction, technical aspects, and the roles of those responsible are being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the investigation report.

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