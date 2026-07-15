42-Year-Old Taxi Driver Hangs Himself To Death After Wife Files Dowry Case In MP's Gwalior

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old taxi driver allegedly hanged himself to death in Scindia Nagar of Mahalgaon in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The police found a video recorded by the deceased on his mobile phone before his death.

In the video, he accused his wife of mental harassment, filing a false dowry case, and making his married life difficult. Police have included the video in the investigation and said further action will depend on the findings.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Shakya, son of Kallu Shakya and a resident of Scindia Nagar, Mahalgaon.

The suicide video has not been shared as it contains disturbing content and is against FPJ's editorial policy.

He worked as a taxi driver. According to police, he allegedly hanged himself at his house around 1:50 am on Tuesday night. His elder brother, Kamal Shakya, informed the police, who reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and started an investigation.

During the investigation, police recovered a video from Suresh's mobile phone.

In the video, he claimed that his wife had filed a false dowry harassment case against him, which left him under severe mental stress and depression. He also alleged that his wife was involved with another man, leading to frequent disputes in their marriage. He further accused his wife's elder sister and brother-in-law of mentally harassing him.

According to family members, Suresh and his wife got married around 16 years ago under Hindu customs and had three children—two sons, Sunny and Kunnu, and a daughter, Vishu. They said Suresh loved his children deeply but had been under stress for the past few months due to family disputes.

His elder brother told police that Suresh's wife had left home about a week ago. Two days before the incident, she filed a case of assault and dowry harassment against him at Mela police station. The family claimed that this case pushed him into deep mental distress. They also alleged that around eight months ago, she had left home without informing anyone, leaving the children behind, and returned after some time.

Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint and secured the video for technical examination. Investigators are verifying when the video was recorded, whether the allegations are supported by evidence, and the actual circumstances that led to the suicide.

University Police Station in-charge Ravindra Jatav said the family informed police about the incident, after which officers reached the spot and collected evidence. He confirmed that Suresh had recorded a video before his death, which the family handed over to the police. He said the case is under investigation, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence and findings.