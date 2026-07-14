Woman Shot In Chest, Brother-In-Law Injured After Rejecting Neighbour's One-Sided Love In MP's Gwalior; Accused Arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was shot in the chest and her brother-in-law injured after a neighbour allegedly opened fire at their home over unrequited love in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday.

Both the injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital, while the police have arrested the accused.

The incident occurred in the Krishna Nagar Pahadi area of ​​Motijheel under the jurisdiction of the Purani Chhawani police station in Gwalior.

According to the report, the accused, identified as Jagdeep Singh, allegedly entered the home of Seetu Jatav. Seetu’s husband, Ravi Jatav, was away at work. The accused opened fire on Seetu, causing a gunshot wound to her chest, and she collapsed, critically injured.

Hearing the sound of the gunshot, her brother-in-law, Akash Jatav, rushed to save her, but the accused fired at him as well. Akash was hit in the hand.

The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident.

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Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and rushed both injured individuals to Jayarogya Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to the victim's husband, Ravi Jatav, the accused, Jagdeep Singh, used to communicate with his wife. About a year ago, when the family discovered this interaction, they objected, and the woman severed contact with the accused

A neighbourhood meeting, 'panchayat ', was even held regarding this dispute, though no formal police complaint was filed at the time.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Jagdeep Singh on charges of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and the accused will soon be produced in court. Authorities are also investigating the accused's criminal history and the source of the weapon used in the attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident stems from alleged unrequited affection and an old grudge.