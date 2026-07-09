Operation Of 20 Weekly Special Train Trips Each Between Gwalior & Rewa Announced Till November 25

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To cater to travel demand and ensure the convenience of rail passengers, the railway administration is operating the 04191/04192 Gwalior–Rewa–Gwalior weekly special train. It has been decided to run 20 trips each from Gwalior and Rewa between July 8, 2026, and November 25, 2026 (excluding the trip on July 22, 2026).

The details of the special train are as follows:

Train No. 04191 Gwalior–Rewa Weekly Special Train will depart from Gwalior every Wednesday at 07:40 AM. It will arrive at Dabra (08:12 AM), Datia (08:38 AM), Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi (09:10 AM), Niwari (09:49 AM), Mau Ranipur (10:16 AM), Harpalpur (10:36 AM), Mahoba Junction (11:23 AM), Banda Junction (12:35 PM), Atarra (01:18 PM), Chitrakootdham Karwi (02:15 PM), Tikaria (04:50 PM), Majhgawan (05:20 PM), Jaitwar (05:58 PM), and Kaima Junction (06:30 PM), before finally reaching Rewa at 07:40 PM on the same day.

The Rewa–Gwalior Weekly Special Train will depart from Rewa every Wednesday at 09:00 PM. It will reach Kaima Junction at 09:50 PM, Jaitwar at 10:38 PM, Majhgawan at 11:03 PM, and Tikaria at 11:23 PM. Continuing the journey, it will arrive at Chitrakootdham Karwi at 12:38 AM (midnight), Atarra at 01:15 AM, Banda Junction at 02:15 AM, Mahoba Junction at 03:30 AM, Harpalpur at 04:20 AM, Mau Ranipur at 04:43 AM, Niwari at 05:23 AM, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 07:00 AM, Datia at 07:40 AM, and Dabra at 08:05 AM, before finally reaching Gwalior at 09:40 AM on Thursday.

This special train will comprise a total of 22 coaches, including two AC 2-Tier coaches, four AC 3-Tier coaches, three AC 3-Tier Economy coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one SLR-D (Guard-cum-Luggage-cum-Disabled coach), and one Generator Car.