Additional Trips For 3 Special Trains --Direct Benefits For Passengers In Guna, Shivpuri, Bina, Itarsi & More

Nanded-Tanakpur Weekly Express To Start Regular Service From July 12 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To cater to the increased passenger rush and travel demand, the Railway Administration has announced additional trips for several special trains passing through the Bhopal Division.

The move will benefit passengers from Guna, Shivpuri, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, and nearby areas under the West Central Railway's Bhopal Division by providing additional travel options through these special trains.

Details of the additional trips are as follows:

1. Train No. 02199 (Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Bandra Terminus Special) and Train No. 02200 (Bandra Terminus–Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Special) will operate 7 additional trips each from July 16 to August 29, 2026.

2. Train No. 04155 (Subedarganj–Udhna Special) and Train No. 04156 (Udhna–Subedarganj Special) will operate 14 additional trips each from July 16 to September 1, 2026.

3. Train No. 04105 (Prayagraj–Udhna Special) and Train No. 04106 (Udhna–Prayagraj Special) will operate 9 additional trips each from August 2 to August 31, 2026.

These special trains will run as per their existing routes, schedules, stoppages, rake composition, and pre-notified timetables.