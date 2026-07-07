Roof Leaks At Bhopal Railway Station After First Heavy Rain; Platforms Flooded | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Station turns into a 'waterfall'! The very first heavy downpour caused water flooding at the platforms, roof leaked and the water was fille till the parcel office.

Passengers faced immense inconvenience due to the water accumulation across the station.

A video captured the alarming condition at Bhopal Railway Station during the season's first heavy rainfall.

Instead of sheltering passengers from the rain, the station's roof is seen leaking heavily, with water pouring down in multiple streams like a waterfall onto the platform.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Torrential rains in Bhopal have left the entire city inundated. However, the most shocking scenes emerged from Bhopal Railway Station, despite claims of maintenance work costing lakhs of rupees, water was seen cascading directly onto the platform from the roof like a waterfall.

The floor appears soaked as passengers cautiously move through the waterlogged area, highlighting the inconvenience and safety concerns.

The visuals raise serious questions about the quality of maintenance and infrastructure at one of Madhya Pradesh's busiest railway stations.

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Despite claims of repair and upkeep, the heavy downpour exposed glaring lapses, turning the platform into a scene resembling a waterfall.

The viral footage has sparked criticism, with many questioning how such extensive leakage could occur after significant maintenance expenditure.

Weather Department Alert

According to meteorologists, heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue in Bhopal and surrounding districts for the next 2–3 days. Consequently, the situation regarding waterlogging could worsen.

According to the Meteorological Office, the capital maximum temperature was 30.9°C on Sunday, one degree below normal. At 5.30 pm, the temperature stood at 28.4°C, with 80% relative humidity, visibility of 4 km under hazy conditions and westerly winds blowing at 9 kmph.

An additional 1.4 mm of rainfall was recorded during the day. Earlier in the morning, the temperature had dropped to 26.2°C, seven degrees below normal, reflecting the cooling effect of persistent cloud cover and rain.