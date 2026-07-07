Bhopal BHEL-Thyssenkrupp Nucera India Private Limited Tie-Up For Green Hydrogen Project

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Thyssenkrupp Nucera India Private Limited have entered into a strategic tie-up that will enable the phased indigenisation and local manufacturing of alkaline electrolyser systems for green hydrogen projects in India.

The collaboration will further strengthen BHEL's project execution capabilities for green hydrogen projects across the country.

The agreement was signed by Y. Srinivas Rao, Executive Director (Heavy Power Equipment Plant), and Sutripto De, General Manager & Head (New & Renewable Energy Business), on behalf of BHEL, and by Kiran Joseph, CEO, and Manish Bhoslay, Director (Business Development & Sales), on behalf of Thyssenkrupp Nucera India Private Limited.

The signing took place in the presence of Dr. Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Bani Varma, Director (Industrial Systems & Products), BHEL, S. M. Ramanathan, Director (Engineering, Research & Development), BHEL, and other senior officials.

BHEL is one of India's leading engineering and manufacturing companies, with decades of experience across the power, transmission, renewable energy, oil & gas, transportation, defence, and aerospace sectors. The company has played a key role in building India's industrial infrastructure and is now leveraging its engineering, manufacturing, and project execution capabilities to support emerging clean energy sectors, including green hydrogen.

The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening BHEL's contribution to the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the Government of India's Make in India initiative.