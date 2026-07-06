MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Uniform Civil Code From July, Lays Foundation Stone Of Syama Prasad Mukherjee Smart Industrial Park In Bhopal -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state in the month of July itself, saying that laws should be equal for everyone.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event in Bhopal where he laid the foundation stone of the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Smart Industrial Park in Satgadhi.

He said that just like Hindu marriages follow one system, a similar uniform law should apply to all citizens.

The Chief Minister also said that the Congress party practises ‘appeasement politics’ and may later claim that the law targets a particular community.

He stressed that the UCC will be implemented in any case and that the government has already taken public opinion on the issue. According to him, more than 10 lakh suggestions were received from people across the state.

He said the government could have directly brought the law in the Assembly but chose to move forward based on public feedback.

On industrial development, Yadav said the upcoming Smart Industrial Park will be developed on a ‘work-live-grow’ model over 173 acres.

The park will include industries such as high-value manufacturing, garments, toys, information technology, artificial intelligence and logistics. It will also provide housing and skill development facilities for workers.

The project is expected to create more than 15,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Our state is now moving forward with a wide range of defence manufacturing projects, including the production of missiles with a range of up to 1,000 kilometres. It… pic.twitter.com/US4EzKPlaP — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

जनसंघ के संस्थापक, श्रद्धेय डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जी की 125वीं जयंती के अवसर पर आज भोपाल के लालघाटी स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी एवं पौधारोपण किया।



डॉ. मुखर्जी जी का "एक देश में एक निशान, एक विधान, एक प्रधान" का संकल्प आज भी राष्ट्र की एकता और… pic.twitter.com/rxFAl1z5RZ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 6, 2026

A world-class convention and exhibition centre with a capacity of over 10,000 people will also be built as part of the project.

The Chief Minister said that out of ₹30 lakh crore investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit, ₹10 lakh crore has already been implemented. He added that the government is working on both heritage and development goals.

He also criticised the Congress over the Union Carbide issue, saying the party had earlier helped suspects escape.

He said the government has removed Union Carbide waste and plans to build a memorial and a hospital at the site, which will benefit people in the future.