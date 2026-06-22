MP UCC Panel Meet: Congress, AAP, BSP Skip Suggestion Session; BJP Backs, CPI Opposes Proposal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Committee on Monday began consultations to seek suggestions on the proposed UCC at the RGPV Naronha Academy in Bhopal.

The committee had fixed 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm to hear suggestions from political parties. However, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not attend the meeting.

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] participated in the discussion.

CPI(M) state committee member P.V. Ramchandran opposed the implementation of the UCC. He said the country is currently facing pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment, and alleged that the UCC is being brought in to divert attention from these concerns. He said the proposal could be considered at a later stage.

Ramchandran also pointed out that tribal communities make up a significant portion of Madhya Pradesh's population and follow their own customs and traditions, including those related to last rites. Imposing a uniform set of practices on them, he said, would be unfair. Referring to the recent NEET controversy, he added that at a time when the government is unable to conduct the examination smoothly, it is pushing for the UCC.

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On the other hand, BJP General Secretary Rahul Kothari expressed support for the UCC and submitted several suggestions. He said marriages involving Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) should be closely monitored to prevent cases where women are abandoned after marriage.

Kothari also stressed the need for compulsory marriage registration and equal property rights for men and women. He said adoption laws should be uniform, with adopted children enjoying the same legal rights as biological children.

He further suggested stricter measures to protect the rights of women after divorce (talaq). He proposed creating a national digital portal to maintain records of marriages and divorces, saying it would help courts handle such cases more effectively. He also recommended setting up a fast-track mechanism to resolve family disputes within a fixed time frame.