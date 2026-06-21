NEET UG Re-Exam: 3 Candidates Denied Entry Over Late Arrival In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three candidates were denied entry in the NEET UG re-examination in Bhopal on Sunday. A boy candidate was denied entry as he arrived late following a road accident.

The student, who was visibly bandaged on the head, reached the centre after receiving first aid but was not allowed to enter.

According to the candidate's uncle, the delay was caused by the accident and subsequent medical attention. Authorities cited exam rules and refused entry after the prescribed deadline.

A girl student arrived at Subhash School of Excellence examination centre less than a minute late but was denied entry to the examination hall.

Both the student and her father pleaded with the personnel on duty, explaining that they had mistakenly gone to a different centre first, which caused a slight delay.

Despite this, citing the rules, they were not permitted to enter. The student wept outside the centre but found no relief. Finally, she returned home. Another girl candidate was denied entry at Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 as she came late.