Haemophilia Injections Out Of Stock In Government Hospital – Patients Forced To Buy Doses From Market At ₹8k To ₹13k Each In Bhopal

Haemophilia Injections Out Of Stock In Government Hospital – Patients Forced To Buy Doses From Market At Rs 8,000 To Rs 13,000 Each In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The stock of life-saving haemophilia factor, used to treat haemophilia patients, has completely run out in government hospitals such as JP District Hospital and Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

Even the hospital administrations are passing responsibility to one another regarding the stock and availability of the injection.

Patients are being forced to visit other hospitals for treatment, while others are compelled to purchase the medication from private medical stores at high prices.

In cases of haemophilia, the body's blood-clotting mechanism does not function normally. Consequently, even a minor injury can lead to prolonged bleeding. Sometimes, internal bleeding occurs without any external injury, which can prove life-threatening for the patient.

The depletion of stock has created a critical situation. Immediate access to the factor is crucial for patients who experience sudden bleeding episodes. The unavailability of the medication poses a severe threat to their health.

Family members of patients state that they are compelled to turn to private hospitals and medical stores because the medication is unavailable at government hospitals. These injections are very expensive in the private sector, placing an additional financial burden on economically disadvantaged families. Many patients are unable to receive their regular doses, raising concerns about adverse effects on their health.

Hamidia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sumit Tandon said that he would have to check the stock of haemophilia injections in the hospital.

Dr Sanjay Jain, Civil Surgeon of JP Hospital, said, We have placed an order and will soon be able to provide it. In the market, it costs Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000 per dose.