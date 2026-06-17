First Lesson Is Self-Reflection: Mirror At School Gate In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first initiative of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, Subhash School of Excellence, a state government school in Bhopal, has installed a large mirror at its main entrance, aimed at boosting self-awareness and confidence among students.

As students arrive at school, they are encouraged to look at themselves in the mirror before entering the campus.

The initiative, launched with the start of the new academic session and the second phase of the School Chale Hum campaign, is designed to promote self-reflection among students.

School authorities believe that seeing themselves in the mirror will encourage students to assess their appearance, thoughts and aspirations.

To support the effort, the school has also arranged combs and rubber bands for students whose hair may need adjustment. Separate combs have been provided for boys and girls.

Principal Sudhakar Parashar told Free Press that self-evaluation was important for students as it strengthened their inner confidence and helped them become more focused and effective in their studies.