Cyber Security Research Centre To Be Set-Up In Mhow, Announces CM Mohan Yadav At Workshop In Bhopal -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated a state-level workshop on cyber security in Bhopal and announced the establishment of a Cyber Security Research Centre in Mhow.

He said the government will set up a Cyber Security Research Centre in collaboration with the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering to safeguard the state.

The workshop, titled “Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data”, was held at Bhopal’s Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said data security has become one of the most important priorities in the digital age.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav says, "I have come today to inaugurate this cybersecurity workshop. Secure data means a secure nation; today, data is the most valuable asset... Our government, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, expects every state… pic.twitter.com/FyPGgJQscC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 15, 2026

The CM said, “Digital yug mein data keval soochna nahi, balki nagrikon ke vishwas aur rashtra ki mahatvapurn sampatti hai. Aaj jab deepfake, data chori, cyber dhokhadhadi aur cyber hamlon jaisi chunautiyan tezi se badh rahi hain, tab surakshit digital vyavastha samay ki sabse badi avashyakta ban gayi hai.”

(In the digital age, data is not just information, but an important asset of citizens’ trust and the nation. At a time when challenges like deepfakes, data theft, cyber fraud, and cyberattacks are rapidly increasing, a secure digital system has become the biggest need of the hour.)

आज कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे कन्वेंशन सेंटर, भोपाल में आयोजित "Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data" विषयक राज्य स्तरीय परामर्श कार्यशाला में विचार साझा किए।



डिजिटल युग में डेटा केवल सूचना नहीं, बल्कि नागरिकों के विश्वास और राष्ट्र की महत्वपूर्ण परिसंपत्ति है। आज जब… pic.twitter.com/VvfATblpyS — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 15, 2026

Read Also Class 12 MP Board Topper Chandani Vishwakarma Gets Surprise Visit From CM Mohan Yadav After Perfect...

‘Digital system need of the hour’

The Chief Minister highlighted the growing threats of deepfake technology, data theft, cyber fraud and cyberattacks, saying that a safe digital system is now the need of the hour.

He said the state government considers cyber security an important pillar of good governance and is continuously working to build a secure digital ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Today, the most valuable asset is data. The need of the hour is digital security and cyber security. There is an urgent requirement to create a protective shield for digital progress and digital infrastructure. Our… pic.twitter.com/R0ZYuuMWZC — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2026

Strict action in case of negligence

Yadav also warned that strict action and heavy penalties would be imposed in case of negligence in securing government data in the future.

Announcing a major step, he said the Madhya Pradesh government will set up a Cybersecurity Research Centre in Mhow in collaboration with the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and other academic institutions.

He said the centre will play an important role in cyber security research, innovation and skill development in the state.