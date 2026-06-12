CM Mohan Yadav Directs Police To Strengthen Cybercrime, Social And Public Safety Measures | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a study of other states had been conducted on providing an investigation allowance to officers investigating crimes. He was reviewing Home Department activities at Mantralaya on Friday.

He added that, in view of the rise in cybercrime, the Home Department should prioritise availing the services of an IT consultant. He also instructed that there should be no incidents of eve-teasing near educational institutions.

On security measures being planned for Simhastha, he said that control rooms and other arrangements should be planned in such a manner that they have long-term utility.

Praising the work of the police force, particularly in making the state free from Naxal menace, he said that strict action should be taken against the land mafia and that police should not lag in attaching the properties of criminals. Organised criminals should be kept under close watch.

Police should focus on the protection of cows and take strict action against violators. Police should increase the use of the e-challan system and e-evidence.

Police should continue spreading awareness among the masses about the use of helmets.

The meeting also saw discussion on the initiative to form the MP Police Selection Board, increased use of Artificial Intelligence in controlling various crimes, effective control over the growing misuse of social media, increasing the strength of the Counter Terrorist Group, and enhancing the capacity of the ATS, Special Task Force and HAWK Force.