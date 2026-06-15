Class 12 MP Board Topper Chandani Vishwakarma Gets Surprise Visit From CM Mohan Yadav After Perfect 500/500 Score -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited the residence of Class 12 topper Chandani Vishwakarma, who secured a perfect score of 500 out of 500 in the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exams.

According to information, CM Yadav rode an electric scooter through the narrow lanes of Bhim Nagar slum in capital Bhopal to congratulate the meritorious student, Chandani, and her family.

The CM also took to his official X handle to share the moment and wrote, “I have come to Chandani Vishwakarma's residence today to meet her family. She scored a perfect 500 out of 500 in the Class 12 board exams. She has created an identity for herself.”

जब हौसले बुलंद हों तो हर मंजिल आसान हो जाती है…



आज भोपाल के भीम नगर पहुंचकर कक्षा 12वीं की मेधावी छात्रा चाँदनी विश्वकर्मा से आत्मीय मुलाकात की और संवाद किया।



आर्थिक अभावों एवं कठिन परिस्थितियों के बीच संघर्ष करते हुए बिटिया ने 500 में से 494 अंक प्राप्त कर यह सिद्ध कर दिया… pic.twitter.com/lt9kRbVQMG — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 15, 2026

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav says, "I have come to Chandni Vishwakarma's residence today to meet her family, who scored a perfect 500 out of 500 in the 12th board exams. She has created an identity for herself." pic.twitter.com/tJmNCukas5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 15, 2026

Several videos of the CM’s visit have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the CM could also be seen appreciating Chandani for her hard work and willingness to do something extraordinary.

When asked how she managed to achieve a perfect score, Chandani said, “Kuch bhi mushkil nahi is duniya me, bas khud par ek vishwas rakh… (Nothing is impossible in this world; all you have to do is trust yourself).”

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav meets Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 12 topper Chandni Vishwakarma and her family in Bhimnagar pic.twitter.com/TdmLx1UYmC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 15, 2026

Hearing this, the CM hailed Chandani and placed his hand on her head, blessing her.

The CM’s visit and Chandani’s achievement made the family emotional. Chandani’s mother’s eyes welled up when Yadav said, “Aansu nahi lana, aaj to apni beti par garv karo… (Don’t cry; today is the day to be proud of your daughter).”

The CM later said he had a cordial meeting with Chandni and her family, and also took a selfie with them.

‘Inspiration for lakhs of students’

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "I met a meritorious girl who scored 494 out of 500 marks and secured a top position. Despite facing hardship and poverty, she has excelled, showing how determination leads to success. As part of the outreach campaign… pic.twitter.com/f0sW4zSmQJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2026

After the visit, the CM said Chandani's achievement has made the state proud and serves as an inspiration for lakhs of students.

"I met a meritorious girl who scored 500 out of 500 marks and secured the top position. Despite facing hardship and poverty, she has excelled, showing how determination leads to success. As part of the outreach campaign marking 12 years of the Prime Minister’s tenure, we met her in Bhopal’s Bhim Nagar area and were inspired by her strong spirit despite the challenges," he added.