 CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates MP Board Class 10 Topper Pratibha Singh Solanki With ₹1 Lakh Award In Bhopal
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HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Felicitates MP Board Class 10 Topper Pratibha Singh Solanki With ₹1 Lakh Award In Bhopal

CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates MP Board Class 10 Topper Pratibha Singh Solanki With ₹1 Lakh Award In Bhopal

At a Bhopal residence, Kumari Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna was felicitated for topping the Class 10 board exams with 499/500 marks. She received ₹1 lakh as an incentive. Her achievement is being celebrated as a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh and an inspiration for students across the state.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav congratulated Panna's Pratibha Singh Solanki, who topped class 10 exams by securing 499 marks out of 500 on Friday. He presented her an award of ₹1 lakh in Bhopal.

CM Mohan Yadav posted, X

Daughters like Pratibha are the pride of the state, and their success inspires millions of students.' This young girl's achievement is a matter of immense pride for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh.

Topper Pratibha Singh Solanki belongs to Hinauti, a small village in the Gunnaur tehsil of Panna district.

About the Pratibha

Pratibha has attributed her success to the unwavering support of her parents and teachers.

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This success did not come easily for Pratibha. Her school was located approximately 8 kilometres away from her village. She would commute daily by bus to attend the Saraswati Gyan Mandir School in Gunnaur, where she studied diligently and worked hard with unwavering consistency.

She has set her sights on preparing for the UPSC examinations in the future to join the administrative services.

Pratibha's father, Bharatendra Singh, works as a 'Rozgar Sahayak' Employment Assistant in the village, while her mother is a government school teacher. Her father stated that this success is the direct result of his daughter's hard work, discipline, and dedication.

According to Darshana Sakhare, the Planning Officer for the District Education Department, Panna district has delivered an outstanding performance this year. Ten students from the district have successfully secured a place in the state-level merit list.

The pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 75.78%, while that for Class 12 was 77.94%.

Manish Singh Yadav, the Principal of Saraswati Gyan Mandir in Gunnaur, informed that eight students from their school have made it to the state's merit list.

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