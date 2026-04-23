CM Mohan Yadav Reprimands BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi; He Apologises Over Row In Shivpuri Accident Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP MLA from Pichhore, Pritam Lodhi, who had threatened SDOP Ayush Jakhar, was pulled up by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Thursday, bringing the four-day controversy to a close.

According to sources, Lodhi told the leadership that the SDOP’s behaviour towards his son was unacceptable. The MLA specifically objected to a public procession involving his son, Dinesh, calling the police action inappropriate.

Following the reprimand, Lodhi addressed the media and expressed regret for his remarks while demanding an inquiry into the incident.

He stated he was hurt by the manner in which his son was paraded on the road in a procession and admitted that, in that context, he used inappropriate words. Lodhi noted that his family has been associated with the party since the Jan Sangh era, spanning three generations.

“If any officer felt bad, I express regret,” he said, adding that he has written to both the Chief Minister and the state president seeking an inquiry and promised to be more careful with his language in the future.

The controversy began after five people were injured in Shivpuri when a Thar, allegedly driven by Lodhi’s son, hit a motorcycle and two pedestrians. Soon after, Lodhi released a video accusing SDOP Jakhar of acting arrogantly during the investigation. He made provocative remarks, including a warning that he would reach the officer’s residence with supporters to dump cow dung there. He had also threatened to raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.