'Is Karera Your Daddy's Property?' BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Warns SDOP Over Son’s Accident Probe In Shivpuri-- VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi has released a video accusing SDOP Ayush Jakhad of handling the inquiry arrogantly into a Thar accident involving his son.

In the video, the MLA said that after the accident involving his son Dinesh Lodhi, they themselves asked the Superintendent of Police to register the case and followed whatever instructions were given.

However, Lodhi said he was upset with a remark allegedly made by the Karera SDOP. “My son had an accident and we asked the SP to register the case. We followed the legal procedure. But what the Karera SDOP said does not sit well with me. He says my son should not be seen in Karera. I want to ask him, is Karera your father’s property?” he said in the video.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | 'Kya Tere Daddy Ki Hai Karera...' BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi To Karera SDOP's Thr*at After Son's SUV Injures 5#MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/mWVYK29DLK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 20, 2026

The MLA further added that his son will continue to visit the area. “I am telling him clearly that my son will come to Karera and he will also contest elections from here. If your father has the guts, then try to stop him,” Lodhi said.

Lodhi further alleged that the accident involving his son was being exaggerated, while in many other accident cases no such questioning or action was taken.

Giving An Example...

He also claimed that in another recent case where an Adivasi woman died after being run over, the officer did not visit the spot or conduct a proper investigation because the victim was poor.

SDOP Respond

Responding to the allegations, SDOP Karera Ayush Jakhad said the claims are baseless. He said the police only carried out questioning according to rules. He added that action was taken against the Thar vehicle for having a black film and a hooter, and the driver’s licence was also cancelled as per legal provisions.

Jitu Patwari Reacts

Meanwhile, Jitu Patwari shared the video on X and strongly criticised the BJP MLA. In his post, Patwari said that for 20 years the people who have supported the BJP are being openly trampled by the son of a BJP MLA.

20 साल से भाजपा को सर आँखों पर बिठाने वाली जनता को भाजपा विधायक पुत्र सरेआम रौंद रहे हैं, और विधायक पुलिस IPS से कह रहे हैं: मेरा बेटा करेरा आएगा, चुनाव भी लड़ेगा, तेरे डैडी में दम हो तो रोक लेना! हमारा इतिहास भी देख लेना, अपनी औकात में रहो!



गृह मंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी, क्या… pic.twitter.com/vVaEqpd9i6 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) April 20, 2026

He alleged that despite an accident involving innocent people, the MLA was challenging a police officer by saying his son would come to Karera and even contest elections.

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Patwari also questioned the state leadership, tagging Mohan Yadav and asking whether the government is being run properly or has turned into a “circus”. He further alleged that BJP leaders, intoxicated by power, believe they can crush people without fear of the law, and said the incident shows the true face of the party in front of the public.