5 Injured After BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Son’s SUV Hits Bike; Brashly Says 'I Honked, Used Siren' - VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were injured after a Thar allegedly driven by the son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi hit a motorcycle and two pedestrians in Shivpuri on Thursday morning.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

The SUV was allegedly being driven by Dinesh Lodhi, son of the BJP MLA.

According to police, the incident took place around 7:30 am under the limits of Karera police station.

Witnesses and the injured alleged that after the accident, the driver got into an argument with them and also issued threats. When a person standing nearby started recording a video, he objected and allegedly used threatening language.

In the video, the MLA’s son can be heard saying that he was continuously honking and using a siren and questioned why the people on the road were swerving.

Watch the video below :

"When I was sounding the siren, why didn’t you move?" says BJP MLA son after ramming 5 with Thar



In a shocking display of entitlement and power in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, allegedly rammed his Thar into five people on the road.… pic.twitter.com/9eOHl3JgKM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 17, 2026

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Parihar, he along with Ashish Parihar and Anshul Parihar was travelling on a motorcycle from Sanheda village in Datia to Thanra village for work.

At the same time, two women, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni were walking on the road ahead of them.

Son of @BJP4India MLA, Pritam Lodhi drives an SUV, without Number Plate…

Displays father’s “Name” in bold on the wind screen. That’s his calling card.

Hits people on street and finds faults with the people on street.

Uses ‘Siren’ to ward them, off the road.

Only because he is… https://t.co/fLqyFpnGaM — Ajay Kumar (@AjayKumarJourno) April 17, 2026

The Thar SUV allegedly came from behind and first hit their motorcycle, causing the riders to fall on the road. The vehicle then also struck the two women walking ahead.

Local people gathered at the spot soon after the incident and took all five injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims claimed that Dinesh Lodhi was driving the vehicle and said that the SUV had “Pritam Lodhi” written on the front and “MLA” written on the rear side.

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Reacting to the incident, Pritam Lodhi said that the law should take its course.

In a social media post, he stated that for a public representative, neither his son nor any family member is above the public, and he asked police to ensure justice for the victims.

Police said a case has been registered against Dinesh Lodhi under sections 281 and 125(A) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.