 38-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From Seventh Floor At Construction Site In Bhopal
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38-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From Seventh Floor At Construction Site In Bhopal

A 38-year-old labourer, Sandeep Ramdas Ingle, died after falling from the seventh floor of an under-construction building in Bagsewania, Bhopal. The incident occurred when a wooden plank allegedly slipped, causing him to lose balance. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead. Police are investigating possible safety lapses at the site.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
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38-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From Seventh Floor At Construction Site In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident claimed the life of a 38-year-old labourer in the Bagsewania area on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, identified as Sandeep Ramdas Ingle, died after falling from the seventh floor of an under-construction building on Narmadapuram Road.

According to police, Ingle, a resident of Bagmugalia Basti, was working at a construction site in Royal City along with his family members. During work on the seventh floor, a wooden plank reportedly slipped, causing him to lose balance and fall from a significant height.

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He sustained fatal injuries and his family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining whether there was any negligence regarding safety measures at the construction site.

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