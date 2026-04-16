38-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From Seventh Floor At Construction Site In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident claimed the life of a 38-year-old labourer in the Bagsewania area on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, identified as Sandeep Ramdas Ingle, died after falling from the seventh floor of an under-construction building on Narmadapuram Road.

According to police, Ingle, a resident of Bagmugalia Basti, was working at a construction site in Royal City along with his family members. During work on the seventh floor, a wooden plank reportedly slipped, causing him to lose balance and fall from a significant height.

He sustained fatal injuries and his family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining whether there was any negligence regarding safety measures at the construction site.