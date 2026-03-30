Indore News: 32-year-old Woman Worker Dies At Under-Construction Building; Contractor Booked For Negligence | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a contractor for negligence resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman worker at an under-construction building under the Lasudia police station limits.

The incident occurred on March 22 in Dhanlaxmi Nagar, when the woman, working as a cleaner at the site, fell from the second floor.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Laadki Bai, a resident of Nipania Kankar. She was working on the second floor when she slipped on a staircase without safety railings and fell to the ground floor, leading to her death.

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During the investigation, it came to light that the construction site lacked safety measures. The stairs were slippery and had no protective barriers or railings, while an open duct nearby further heightened the danger.

Police registered a case against Taranjit Singh Narang of Goyal Avenue, Nipania, for negligence resulting in the death of Laadki Bai. Further investigation is underway.