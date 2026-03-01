Indore News: Labourer Killed After Rooftop Wall Collapses During Demolition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old labourer died after being buried under debris while demolishing a rooftop structure with a jackhammer in the Badi Bhamori area under Vijay Nagar police station limits on Saturday.

He was rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police identified the deceased as Hariom Singh, a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta. His colleagues told police that he was working with them to dismantle the upper floors of a house. After demolishing one structure, the others began clearing debris while Singh started breaking a second structure using the machine.

Eyewitnesses said the structure suddenly gave way, burying him under heavy rubble. His co-workers pulled him out and took him to hospital, but he could not be saved.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident. He added that if any negligence is found, necessary legal action will be taken.