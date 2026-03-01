Bhopal News: Anti-Encroachment Drive At Bhoj Wetland; Over 200 Marked Red, Demolition Lasted Just One Day; Drive Loses Steam Amid Legal Cut-Off Debate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Although more than 200 establishments were marked for action within four days, the district administration’s anti-encroachment drive at the Bhoj Wetland reportedly lasted just one day on the ground, raising questions about its commitment to protecting the lake.

The issue surfaced on Sunday after RTI activist Nitin Saxena filed a complaint with Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, who also serves as Vice President of the Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority.

In a joint meeting of the District Task Force chaired by the Collector and Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, officials had assured that illegal constructions within the catchment and Full Tank Level areas would be removed within seven days. However, the deadline has passed with limited visible action.

Date-based classification draws criticism

The District Task Force has introduced a new survey format categorising structures built before and after March 16, 2022, the date when the Wetland Rules were enforced locally. Officials argue that constructions after this cut-off fall clearly within prohibited limits, including the 50-metre buffer zone.

Environmental experts, however, have criticised the move as a delay tactic. Environmentalist Subhash C Pandey questioned the logic of shielding older encroachments, saying ecological damage is not determined by construction dates. Dr Saurabh Popli echoed similar concerns, noting that even minor structural differences within the catchment can disrupt biodiversity and natural drainage.

Official response

SDM Ravi Shankar Rai said the Wetlands Act came into effect on March 2022, which completely prohibits construction within a 50-metre radius. Based on this, the date has been considered the deadline.

Indian Navy’s construction in catchment sparks fresh controversy

In his complaint, Saxena alleged that ongoing dam-related construction violates the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, framed under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. He sought immediate suspension of work and legal action, citing the lake’s international recognition as a Ramsar Site.

Official statement

Tehsildar Harsh Vikram Singh confirmed that construction was underway and told The Free Press Journal that the project was related to water sports infrastructure by the Indian Navy. He added that work has been halted following objections and further steps are under consideration.