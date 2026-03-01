 MP News: Over 100 State Residents Stranded In Sharjah; Congress Urges PM Narendra Modi To Intervene
Over 100 residents of Madhya Pradesh are stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports due to rising Israel-Iran tensions, the Congress said. The party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure their safety and arrange their return. Air India Express flights to and from Indore were cancelled, leaving passengers from Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior stuck and awaiting further arrangements.

IANS FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 residents of Madhya Pradesh are stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports following escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Congress said on Saturday.

The grand old party also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure their safety and arrange their immediate return.

According to the party, flight operations were disrupted after fresh attacks in the Gulf region. Dubai airports have reportedly suspended operations, and several flights have been cancelled.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari appealed to the Prime Minister through a post on X, requesting urgent intervention.

He said women, children and families from Madhya Pradesh have been stuck at the airports for several hours after their flights were cancelled.

Air India Express flights IX255 (Indore - Sharjah) and IX256 (Sharjah–Indore) scheduled for Saturday were cancelled.

The Sharjah - Indore flight was to depart at 12:20 pm UAE time but was called off at the last minute, leaving passengers stranded.

Those affected include residents from Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior. Many had already reached Dubai for connecting flights to Sharjah and are now awaiting further arrangements.

Congress has demanded immediate steps to ensure the safe and speedy return of all stranded passengers.

article-image

Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla safe in Dubai

Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla is one among Madhya Pradesh residents stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

His family confirmed on Sunday that he is safe. His son, Sagar Shukla, said he spoke to his father on a video call in the morning.

He said the situation was serious last night, but they have now been moved to a safe place.

Bhopal observes condolence meeting for Khamenei

Shia Muslims in Bhopal held a condolence meeting for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The gathering took place at a Shia mosque on Sunday after afternoon prayers. A large number of community members attended. Speakers paid tribute to him and spoke about his life and contributions.

article-image

