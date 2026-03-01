 Indore News: Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla Stranded In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Family Confirms Safe -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla Stranded In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Family Confirms Safe -- VIDEO

Indore News: Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla Stranded In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Family Confirms Safe -- VIDEO

Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla is stranded in Dubai amid the Israel-Iran conflict but is safe, his son Sagar Shukla said after a video call. Meanwhile, the only Indore-Sharjah flight operated by Air India Express was disrupted, as the Sharjah-Indore flight remained grounded, officials confirmed.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla Stranded In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Family Confirms Safe -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla is currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. However, his family, on Sunday, has confirmed that he is safe.

His son, Sagar Shukla, said that he spoke to his father on a video call on Sunday morning. “I just got in touch with him this morning. He said that everyone is safe, though the situation became serious last night. They have been taken to a safe location,” Sagar said.

According to the family, Sanjay Shukla was in Dubai along with several colleagues and industrialists when tensions between Israel and Iran escalated, affecting normal movement and travel.

Sagar added that despite the tense situation, his father assured the family that proper safety measures are being taken and there is no immediate danger to them.

FPJ Shorts
Distant Missiles, Intimate Memories, How Iran–Israel Tensions Echo in Mumbai
Distant Missiles, Intimate Memories, How Iran–Israel Tensions Echo in Mumbai
7 Holi Special Food Items: From Bhang Pakora To Puran Poli These Are The Must-Have Savoury Dishes
7 Holi Special Food Items: From Bhang Pakora To Puran Poli These Are The Must-Have Savoury Dishes
'Help You Longed For Has Now Arrived': Netanyahu Appeals Iranians To Overthrow ‘Terrorist Regime’ As Strikes Intensify
'Help You Longed For Has Now Arrived': Netanyahu Appeals Iranians To Overthrow ‘Terrorist Regime’ As Strikes Intensify
RRB Group D Registration Window 2026 Concludes Tomorrow; Apply Before Deadline For 22,195 Railway Vacancies
RRB Group D Registration Window 2026 Concludes Tomorrow; Apply Before Deadline For 22,195 Railway Vacancies

The family is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with him.

Read Also
Indore News: Iran-Israel Conflict Disrupts Indore-Sharjah Flight Operations
article-image

Indore-Sharjah flight disrupts amid war

The conflict between Iran and Israel, on Saturday morning, affected the only international flight between Indore and Sharjah.

The flight that was supposed to leave Sharjah for Indore could not take off and remained stuck at Sharjah airport, officials said.

Air India Express, a part of the Tata Group’s Air India, runs this daily flight between Indore and Sharjah. 

Earlier, the service operated only 3 days a week, but since last October, it has been running every day. This flight is an important travel link for people going to and coming from the UAE.

Ramswarup Yadav, PRO of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, confirmed the situation on Saturday evening. 

He said the flight from Sharjah usually reaches Indore airport around 5:30 pm, but it did not arrive on Saturday due to the situation.

Read Also
US–Israel–Iran Tensions: Shia Community Members In J&K’s Bandipore & Ramban Protest Killing Of...
article-image

Follow us on