Indore News: Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla Stranded In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Family Confirms Safe -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla is currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. However, his family, on Sunday, has confirmed that he is safe.

His son, Sagar Shukla, said that he spoke to his father on a video call on Sunday morning. “I just got in touch with him this morning. He said that everyone is safe, though the situation became serious last night. They have been taken to a safe location,” Sagar said.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla informed his son, Sagar Shukla, on a video call that he, along with several colleagues and industrialists, is stranded in Dubai amid the Israel-Iran conflict pic.twitter.com/ANKh8MmZSg — IANS (@ians_india) March 1, 2026

According to the family, Sanjay Shukla was in Dubai along with several colleagues and industrialists when tensions between Israel and Iran escalated, affecting normal movement and travel.

Sagar added that despite the tense situation, his father assured the family that proper safety measures are being taken and there is no immediate danger to them.

The family is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with him.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Shukla son of former MLA Sanjay Shukla, says, "I just got in touch with him this morning. He said that everyone is safe, though the situation became serious last night. They have been taken to a safe location..." pic.twitter.com/xtWnKdqb4l — IANS (@ians_india) March 1, 2026

Indore-Sharjah flight disrupts amid war

The conflict between Iran and Israel, on Saturday morning, affected the only international flight between Indore and Sharjah.

The flight that was supposed to leave Sharjah for Indore could not take off and remained stuck at Sharjah airport, officials said.

Air India Express, a part of the Tata Group’s Air India, runs this daily flight between Indore and Sharjah.

Earlier, the service operated only 3 days a week, but since last October, it has been running every day. This flight is an important travel link for people going to and coming from the UAE.

Ramswarup Yadav, PRO of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, confirmed the situation on Saturday evening.

He said the flight from Sharjah usually reaches Indore airport around 5:30 pm, but it did not arrive on Saturday due to the situation.