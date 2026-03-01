 US–Israel–Iran Tensions: Shia Community Members In J&K’s Bandipore & Ramban Protest Killing Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Video
Protests erupted in Bandipora and Ramban as Shia Muslims mourned the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in alleged US-Israel strikes. Demonstrators raised slogans, carried portraits, and burned an effigy of Donald Trump. Similar peaceful protests were reported in Srinagar and Budgam, while Iran began a 40-day mourning period and heightened security nationwide.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
US–Israel–Iran Tensions: Shia Community Members In J&K’s Bandipore & Ramban Protest Killing Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Video | ANI

Bandipora: Shia Muslims in Bandipore and Ramban took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in alleged Israeli and US strikes.

Protesters in Ramban raised slogans "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise." They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations.

In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident.

Earlier similar protest was carried out in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.

Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

