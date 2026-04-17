Four Women Dead, Over 40 Injured After Overloaded Tractor-Trolley Overturns In MP's Sheopur

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Four women died and over 40 people were injured after an overloaded tractor-trolley overturned in Sheopur on Friday.

The accident occurred near Khitrapal village in the Vijaypur police station area of Madhya Pradesh.

According to information received from local officials, the incident took place late at night when a large group of villagers from Ghughas village was travelling towards Jharbadoda to take part in a traditional “Bhaat” ceremony.

Villagers said many people were heading to attend the social function and most of them boarded a single tractor-trolley.

Reports suggest that more than 40 people were sitting in the trolley at the time of the accident. Due to the large number of passengers, the vehicle was heavily overloaded. When the tractor-trolley reached near Khitrapal village, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Within moments, the trolley overturned on the road.

The accident was severe and several passengers were trapped under the overturned trolley. People nearby rushed to the spot after hearing loud cries for help.

The situation created chaos as injured passengers lay on the road while villagers tried to rescue those trapped underneath.

After receiving information about the accident, the emergency Dial 112 team quickly reached the spot and started rescue work. The injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Vijaypur for treatment. Doctors said that several people suffered serious injuries, and some of them may be referred to the district hospital for better treatment if required.

Police officials confirmed that four women died on the spot due to the injuries they suffered in the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the families of the deceased have been informed.

Initial investigation indicates that the accident may have happened because of overloading and loss of balance of the tractor-trolley. Police have started an investigation and are questioning the driver to understand the exact cause of the incident.

After the accident, the local administration appealed to people not to travel in tractor-trolleys, as these vehicles are meant for carrying goods and not passengers. Officials said such unsafe travel often leads to serious accidents and people should follow road safety rules to avoid such tragedies in the future.