Villagers Call Off 12-Day Protest In Chhatarpur After Administration’s Assurance; Give 10-Day Deadline For Action

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by tribal women and farmers in the submergence area of the Ken–Betwa Link Project ended on Thursday after running for 12 days at the Dhoodan Dam site in Chhatarpur.

The agitation ended after an important meeting between protesters and officials from the district administrations of Panna and Chhatarpur. After the discussion, the protesters decided to withdraw the agitation with certain conditions.

According to officials, the administration has assured that several Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) will personally visit villages in the affected area. They will conduct surveys and check complaints related to compensation and rehabilitation. Authorities said the survey will help identify mistakes and remove irregularities in the process.

10 days deadline

Social activist Amit Bhatnagar, who has been supporting the protesters, said the decision to end the protest is temporary. He said the agitation has been suspended only for 10 days to give time to the administration to take action.

He also warned that if the demands are not fulfilled within the given time, people in the region will start a larger protest again. According to him, the affected families are expecting fair compensation and proper arrangements for their relocation before the project work moves ahead.

For now, tribal families have agreed to end their sit-in protest based on the administration’s assurance that a seven-day survey will be conducted in the villages to address their concerns.

The Ken–Betwa Link Project is a major river-linking project that will affect several villages in parts of Panna and Chhatarpur districts, making rehabilitation and compensation a key issue for local residents.

What was the protest for?

The protest was being held to demand proper compensation and rehabilitation for families whose villages fall in the submergence area of the project.

Tribal women and farmers had gathered at the dam site and were carrying out what they called a “Chita Andolan”.