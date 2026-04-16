Ken-Betwa Project Protest Day 11: 'We'll Turn Into Durga & Kali...,' Say Women Standing In Chest-Deep River, Stage 'Panchtatva Movement' In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO

Ken-Betwa Project Protest Day 11: 'We'll Turn Into Durga & Kali...,' Say Women Standing In River, Staging 'Panchtatva Movement' In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO | X / ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The protest against the Ken-Betwa link project entered its Day-11 on Thursday. Along with the ‘Pyre Protest,’ the women are now staging another symbolic protest named as ‘Panchtatva Movement.’

In this protest, the women were seen standing in the river with water up to their waist. Also, men were found standing in the water with placards reading ‘Jal Satyagrah,' ‘Vayu Satyagrah,’ ‘Mitti Satyagrah,’ ‘Aakash Satyagrah,’ etc.

The tribals complained that so many days have passed, with over 5k people standing below the burning sun, however, no official has visited them once.

छतरपुर, मध्य प्रदेश की एक आदिवासी महिला प्रदर्शनकारी का कहना है, "... हमारे जंगल, ज़मीन और घर छीने जा रहे हैं, इसलिए हम प्रोटेस्ट करने के लिए मजबूर हैं। 10 दिन हो गए हैं, आज 11वां दिन है, और कोई अधिकारी नहीं आया है। जब तक हमारी मांगें पूरी नहीं होतीं, हम नहीं जाएंगे। अगर वे हमें… https://t.co/9Dpq9xEjGS pic.twitter.com/ZVb1PMqMbM — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) April 15, 2026

‘We will become fierce like Durga & Kali’

An Adivasi woman protester from Chhatarpur, said, "... Our forests, land, and homes are being taken away, so we are forced to protest. It's been 10 days, today is the 11th day, and no official has come. Until our demands are met, we won't leave. If they ignore us, we could even become Naxals, pick up guns too. Like Durga or Kali, we too can turn fierce... our children are living in fear, but the government doesn't care what happens inside our homes."

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, MP | Tribal families affected by the Ken–Betwa Link Project and the Runjh–Majhguwa Dam have been protesting for the past 11 days. Hundreds of tribal women staged a ‘Panchtatva Movement’, collectively demonstrating a mark of resistance. https://t.co/XVCE8MwBa3 pic.twitter.com/4T39S9sJd9 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

Chhatarpur collector form SIT

Chhatarpur district administration has formed special investigation teams to examine complaints related to compensation and rehabilitation under the Ken-Betwa Link Project in 14 affected villages.

Villagers had raised objections regarding irregularities in compensation distribution and had also submitted additional applications for rehabilitation.

The collector has directed officials to verify the claims and eligibility of applicants and submit reports within seven days.

For each village, joint teams of sub-divisional officers, revenue officials, and engineers have been deployed to conduct on-ground inspections. These teams will review documents, hear grievances, and prepare detailed reports.

Officials said the process will be carried out in campaign mode to ensure quick resolution of issues. The administration has also allowed officers to include additional revenue staff if needed.

Authorities have assured that all complaints will be properly examined and necessary steps will be taken based on the findings of the reports.