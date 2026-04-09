Ken–Betwa Link Project: Displaced, Tribal Women & Kids Lie On Funeral Pyres To Protest Against Ken–Betwa Link Project In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The protest against the Ken–Betwa Link Project has intensified in Chhatarpur.

Displaced due to the river project, thousands of tribal women and children, laid on symbolic funeral pyres as a sign of protest. They demanded fair compensation and rehabilitation plan from the government.

A video from the protest has surfaced, in which the women, men, children can be seen lying on funeral pyres, and others holding posters and raising slogans.

Watch the video below :

Planned to march to Delhi, but stopped by police

While the administration is trying to stop the movement at different levels, thousands of tribal farmers, especially women, are continuing their protest with stronger determination.

The protest is being led by social worker Amit Bhatnagar along with tribal women and members of the Jay Kisan Organisation. Protesters say they were stopped from travelling to New Delhi to present their demands.

They also allege that roads were blocked, ration and water supply were restricted, and threats were given to stop the movement.

Authorities have imposed Section 163 and restricted the movement of outsiders between Panna and Chhatarpur districts. Reacting to this, Amit Bhatnagar said the order is unfair because the project affects people from both areas.

Despite these restrictions, protesters found a new way to continue their agitation. They started protesting in the middle of the Ken River, which forms the border between the two districts. Farmers from both sides are protesting while staying within their own district limits.

Protesters also claim that police and forest officials have blocked roads to stop people from joining the protest. They allege that supply of food, water and essential items has been disturbed and local shopkeepers were pressured not to help them.

Tension also rose when police tried to stop the protest, leading to a heated argument between women protesters and the police.

Amit Bhatnagar accused the administration and local authorities of corruption and harassment in villages. Protesters say they will continue their fight until justice is given.

According to them, the struggle is not only about compensation but also about protecting their water, forests, land, culture and future.