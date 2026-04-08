MP News: ₹200 Crore Government Land Cleared Of Encroachment |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the verdict of a Tehsildar Court, a joint team of the district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) cleared illegal encroachment on government land in the Pipliya Rao area on Wednesday morning.

The market value of the land parcel is estimated to be worth nearly Rs200 crore. The court had declared the land as government property.

Ghanshyam Dhangar, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Juni Indore area, led the removal action. According to officials, the drive led to the removal of illegal encroachments from around 1.78 hectares of government land.

Dhangar said, “Based on the collector’s directives, a joint team comprising the district administration, municipal corporation and police conducted an operation to remove encroachment from the government land in Pipliya Rao area. The land stretched approximately 1.78 hectares, and unauthorised structures, including houses and guard rooms, were built on it by an individual named Sukhbir Singh. The action was carried out today to free the land.”

Read Also Indore News: IMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachment Behind Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital

The matter was under trial before the Tehsil Court under Section 248 of the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code (MPLRC). Following the order from the court, the encroachment was cleared, he said.

“The estimated value of the land freed from encroachment is around Rs200 crore. It was encroached on for a long time by Sukhbir Singh. During a government inquiry, it came to light that the land was encroached illegally, leading to the registration of a case and subsequent action,” Dhangar added.