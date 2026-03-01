Indore News: IMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachment Behind Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital

Indore News: Imc Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachment Behind Myh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an early morning operation on Saturday, the district administration carried out a demolition drive in the CRP Line area located behind Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, clearing what officials described as large-scale illegal encroachments on government land.

The action was conducted jointly by the district administration, the Indore Municipal Corporation and the police amid tight security arrangements. A Vajra vehicle and heavy police deployment were stationed at the site to prevent any untoward incident as bulldozers moved in before dawn.

According to official records, the 0.70-acre land listed under Tehsil Block No. 12, new survey Block 38, is registered as Nazul government property. Municipal records show that only 300 sq ft of construction was permitted on Sept 9, 1985.

However, authorities alleged that over the years the structure was expanded illegally to nearly 30,000 sq ft, converting limited permission into a large-scale encroachment. The matter is under consideration in the SDM court.

Officials said the land is earmarked for public use and is crucial for the expansion of hospital services. They added that the demolition was carried out after completing due legal notice procedures.

A large crowd remained present during the operation. The administration indicated that once the deadline expires, further action will be taken to clear any remaining illegal occupation, signalling a zero-tolerance stance on misuse of public land.

Boundary wall razed, portions of Musafirkhana demolished

The operation began with the demolition of a boundary wall constructed around a religious structure. JCB machines were then used to dismantle parts of the adjoining musafirkhana. Other unauthorised constructions in the vicinity were also removed during the drive.

Protests erupt, seven-day relief granted

As the demolition progressed, local residents gathered at the site and voiced opposition, leading to heated arguments with officials. In view of the tension, the administration granted a seven-day extension to those associated with the musafirkhana to vacate or respond. However, demolition of other encroachments continued.

Ramzan consideration, but firm warning

Taking into account the ongoing month of Ramzan, authorities provided an additional seven-day window for the removal of two temporary prayer structures. However, officials made it clear that encroachment on government land will not be tolerated under any circumstances.