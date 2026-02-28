Indore News: Food Department Collects 36 Samples Of Namkeen & Sweets From 8 Outlets For Testing Ahead Of Holi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officers of Food Department are conducting multiple back-to-back inspections at various food establishments in Indore to ensure food safety and quality, ahead of Holi.

During a campaign on Saturday, officials inspected 8 food outlets and collected a total of 36 food samples. These samples have been sent to the state laboratory for testing.

Officials said that further legal action will be taken based on the laboratory reports. The drive aims to prevent the sale of adulterated or unsafe food items during the festive season and ensure public health and safety.

1600 kg Gulab Jamun seized

Last week, on February 21, the district administration carried out a ‘Pure Holi - Safe Indore’ drive action against food adulteration before the festival and confiscated nearly 1,600 kg of gulab jamun that was being made in unhygienic conditions.

Acting on the directions of Collector Shivam Verma, the Food Safety Administration had deployed 3 teams to conduct inspections across the city.

During a raid at Satguru Foods in Palda, officials found gulab jamun being prepared without a valid licence and in extremely poor sanitary conditions.

The entire stock of around 1,600 kg was seized and the unit was shut down immediately.

Authorities reported serious violations, including unclean surroundings, improper storage of raw materials, absence of pest control records, missing medical fitness certificates of workers, staff not wearing caps, and no water testing report.

Two samples of gulab jamun were sent for laboratory analysis.

In another inspection, a team collected a namkeen sample from a unit in the Pipliyarao area and instructed the operator to improve hygiene standards.