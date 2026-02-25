Indore News: City Police Conduct Riot Control Drill Ahead Of Holi, Rangpanchami | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To check security and safety preparedness ahead of upcoming Holi and Rangpanchami festivals, city police conducted a general parade and riot control drill on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the drill was conducted at the DRP Lines ground and the aim of the drill was to ensure that police personnel are fully prepared to deal with any unpleasant situation and maintain peace during the festive season.

The parade was attended by around 400 police officers and personnel from different units of the city police, including DCPs, additional DCPs, ACPs, station in-charges, traffic police and staff from the reserve force. The CP took the salute during the general parade and inspected the turnout, discipline, uniforms and overall preparedness of the force.

During the drill, police personnel from the level of constables to senior officers participated in marching exercises, scout drills and coordinated movements. The CP appreciated those who performed well and encouraged them to maintain high standards of discipline and fitness. At the same time, officers and staff who showed poor coordination or mistakes were guided and instructed to improve their performance in future.

Senior officers also explained how the police should act in case of riots or serious law and order problems. Practical training was given on the use of riot control equipment, including protective gear, shields, batons and tear gas guns.

The correct method of wearing safety equipment, handling tools and protecting oneself during violent situations was demonstrated in detail. Police personnel were also trained in operating riot control vehicles such as water cannons, Vajra Vahan and Rudra Vahan.

A live mock drill was conducted in which police teams practiced controlling violent mobs, dispersing troublemakers and restoring normalcy. Training was also given on providing immediate first aid to injured civilians and police personnel during such situations.

To promote team spirit and coordination, a tug-of-war competition was organised between two teams of senior officers and station in-charges.