Indore News: Miscreants Pelt Bricks, Smash Windows Of Multiple Cars During Night Hours In Indore

Indore News: Unidentified Miscreants Pelt Bricks, Smash Multiple Vehicle Windows During Night Hours In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants smashed windows of several vehicles one after another on Monday night in Indore.

According to the police, vehicles were targeted late at night in Rajnagar, Ramanand Nagar, Nandan Nagar, Damodar Nagar, and Panchmurti Nagar. The windows of about a dozen vehicles were found broken, including former councilor Rajesh Chauhan's car. A brick was also found in one car.

Dial 112, and beat staff arrived at the scene.

Following the information, Dial 112 arrived at the scene. Local residents allege that youths in an inebriated state become active in the area after 8pm, and this has been reported to the police several times.

According to locals, windows of more than 15 vehicles were shattered. However, police report states that windows of two cars were broken in Chandan Nagar, and about six cars in the Aerodrome, Chhatripura, and Malharganj areas combined.

Commercial vehicles targeted too

In addition to former councilor Rajesh Chauhan, cars belonging to travel agents were targetted as well. Commercial vehicles, including a Tavera taxi, were pelted with bricks.

Locals speculated that some vehicles had stored items in them, so the glass was targeted with the intention of theft. However, this was not the case; items were stored inside; only the glass was broken.

Upon receiving information, the vehicle owners arrived at the scene and found pieces of brick inside the car. The accused have not yet been identified, but there have been reports of some suspicious people seen nearby.

Police launch probe

Police confirmed that vehicle windshields were shattered by some miscreants in the Chandan Nagar police station area, near Raj Nagar Walker Mall, between 3:30 and 4:00 am.

The accused are currently being identified. Although no formal complaint has been filed with the Chandan Nagar police station, the police have taken suo motu cognizance and initiated action. Meanwhile, the Chhatripura police have arrested three of the accused.