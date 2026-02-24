 MP News: Jabalpur JMFC Issues Legal Notice to Netflix, Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey Over ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’ Title Row
A Jabalpur JMFC court has issued notices to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and senior officials of Netflix in a criminal defamation case over the film title Ghuskhor Pandit. The complaint alleges the title hurts Brahmin sentiments by linking “Pandit” with corruption. The court found a prima facie case and directed the accused to respond at the next hearing.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Manoj Bajpayee starrer "Ghooskhor Pandit" remains surrounded by controversies for it's vexed title. The case has now taken a legal turn after the Jabalpur JMFC court issued notices to the film's producer-director, Neeraj Pandey, and top officials of Netflix.

The controversy erupted after a criminal defamation hearing, which alleges that the film hurts the sentiments of the Brahmin community.

On Monday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, presided over by Magistrate Pankaj Savita, issued this order based on the affidavit of the complainant, Pt. Vaibhav Pathak, and the evidence presented.

Complainant Pt. Vaibhav Pathak (an active member of the Madhya Pradesh Progressive Brahmin Mahasabha) told the court that the words used in the film's title have hurt the social dignity of the Brahmin community. He stated that the word "Pandit" has been a symbol of learning, scholarship, and religious purity in Indian culture. Therefore, associating it with a word like "briber" is an attempt to tarnish the image of the entire community.

Social Damage Caused by Publicity

Advocate Aseem Trivedi, representing the complainant, argued that while the film's title is being changed following a Supreme Court order, the social damage caused by the extensive publicity prior to the film is irreversible. Therefore, it is necessary to hold the individuals involved accountable as per law.

Legal notice issued

A legal notice have been issued against film's producer-director, Neeraj Pandey, and top officials of Netflix including Reed Hastings (President, Netflix USA), Ted Sarandas (Co-Chief Executive Officer, Netflix USA), Bela Bajaria (Chief Content Officer, Netflix USA), and Monica Shergill, Netflix's Indian distributor.

Notably, after the notice, all the involved parties will have to appear in court and present their side. The next hearing date will be set soon.

