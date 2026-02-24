MP News: Thieves Steal Silver Umbrella, Donation Box From Mata Temple In Raisen-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unknown thieves broke into a mata temple and stole a silver umbrella (chhatra) and the temple’s donation box in Raisen on Monday.

Th incident took place at Hinglaj Mata Temple in Raisen. The incident is believed to have taken place late at night when the temple was closed.

The theft came to light early in the morning when the temple doors were opened for daily prayers. Temple staff and priests noticed that the silver umbrella placed over the idol was missing. They also found that the donation box had been removed. Soon after, the temple management informed the police.

A video linked to the incident is also going viral on social media. The video shows short clips of the temple, nearby roads, and surrounding areas. Some clips also show suspected robbers moving in the area during late hours. Although the visuals are not very clear, police are examining the footage to get clues about the suspects and their route of escape.

Similar incidents in the past

Local residents said that theft incidents have happened earlier in areas around the temple. In the past, prasad shops near the temple were targeted by thieves. However, this is the first time that the temple itself has been directly targeted. People said there is a lack of proper security arrangements at the temple. Many locals claimed there are no guards at night and CCTV coverage is limited.

Police teams reached the temple soon after receiving the complaint and began their investigation. CCTV cameras installed in and around the temple are being checked to trace the movement of the thieves.

A dog squad team has also been called to help track the suspects. Police officials said they are collecting all available evidence.

Devotees have expressed strong anger over the incident and have demanded better security at the temple. Police said efforts are on to identify the thieves and strict action will be taken once they are caught.