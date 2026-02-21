 Indore News: 1600 Kg Gulab Jamun Being Prepared In Unhygienic Condition Seized
Under the “Pure Holi–Safe Indore” drive, authorities seized about 1,600 kg of gulab jamun from a Palda-based unit operating without a valid licence and in unhygienic conditions. Officials cited extreme filth, improper storage and missing safety records. Samples were sent for lab testing and the unit was shut pending further legal action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the “Pure Holi–Safe Indore” campaign, the district administration intensified action against food adulteration ahead of the festival and seized about 1600 kilograms of gulab jamun being prepared in an unhygienic atmosphere on Friday.

Following the instructions of collector Shivam Verma, the Food Safety Administration formed three teams for inspections across the city. A major action was taken at Satguru Foods in Palda where gulab jamun was being prepared in unhygienic conditions and without a valid licence.

About 1600 kg of gulab jamun was seized and the food business was shut immediately. The officials said that they found extreme filth at the production site, raw material stored without pallets, no pest control records, missing medical fitness reports of workers, staff working without caps and no water testing report. Two samples of gulab jamun were taken for laboratory testing.

 In separate actions, another team collected a namkeen sample from a unit in Pipliyarao area and issued cleanliness instructions.

Another team inspected Rajkamal Bhojanalaya, where poor storage and lack of documents were found. Samples of paneer and flour were taken for testing. Authorities said further legal action will follow after lab reports. The administration reiterated that providing safe and quality food to consumers is a top priority and strict action against violators will continue.

