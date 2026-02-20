 MP News: SC, ST, Bhim Army Rally In Support Of New UGC Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: SC, ST, Bhim Army Rally In Support Of New UGC Rules

MP News: SC, ST, Bhim Army Rally In Support Of New UGC Rules

Police intercepted a march by SC, ST, and OBC communities and Bhim Army activists in Ratlam on Friday. Protesters, including MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar, were demanding the implementation of the UGC Equity Regulations Bill, 2026, following a Supreme Court stay. Despite rain and police barricades at Court Square, the group eventually submitted a memorandum for the president to local officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: SC, ST, Bhim Army Rally In Support Of New UGC Rules | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Members of SC, ST, OBC communities and Bhim Army activists, rallying in support of UGC Equity Regulations Bill, 2026, were stopped by police from marching towards Collectorate on Friday.

The rally was taken out to protest against the Supreme Court’s stay on UGC’s new equity rules and demanded its implementation. Despite rain, the protesters gathered at Ambedkar circle around 2 pm.

Protesters had planned to march to the Collectorate to submit a memorandum addressed to the President. However, police erected barricades at Court Square, a short distance from the starting point to prevent the procession from moving ahead.

Read Also
Indore News: 97 Egyptian Vultures Recorded On Day-1 Of Biannual Census
article-image

Demonstrators objected towards resistance by authorities, stating they wish to move ahead peacefully. Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar, insisted on moving forward with the rally. However, police did not permit the rally to advance.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Guest Kicks Pet Dog In Fatehpur
Uttar Pradesh News: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Guest Kicks Pet Dog In Fatehpur
'This Is Beyond Gross': Travel Influencer Uses Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Underwear; Sparks Hygiene Debate
'This Is Beyond Gross': Travel Influencer Uses Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Underwear; Sparks Hygiene Debate
'This Feels Special, So Happy...': Shahid Kapoor Moved After Hrithik Roshan Praises His Performance In O'Romeo
'This Feels Special, So Happy...': Shahid Kapoor Moved After Hrithik Roshan Praises His Performance In O'Romeo
'Attended As An Observer': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal On India's Attendance At Board Of Peace Meeting
'Attended As An Observer': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal On India's Attendance At Board Of Peace Meeting

SDM (City) Archie Harit, SDM (Rural) Vivek Sonkar, CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria and tehsildar Rishabh Thakur later reached the spot and offered to accept the memorandum at Court Square. Reluctantly, the memorandum was eventually handed over to officials present.

Clash In Bhind Over UGC Rules; After Cross-Complaints, Fresh FIR Registered

Tensions escalated in Bhind’s Mehgaon area after two groups filed cross-complaints, leading to protests by the Parashuram Sena and other groups on Wednesday.

According to reports, members of the Bhim Army and the Dalit community were conducting a march in Kohar village to garner support for the implementation of new UGC guidelines. During the event, they allegedly faced opposition from three students. 

The protesting side claimed that the students—identified as Sumit Bhadouriya, Kanha Bhadouriya, and Aakash Sharma—assaulted them. Following a complaint filed by Bhim Army members, the police registered an FIR against the three students under the SC/ST Act.

The situation took a new turn on Wednesday when Parashuram Sena members and other groups staged a protest against the arrests. 

Read Also
MP News: Clash In Bhind Over UGC Rules; After Cross-Complaints, Fresh FIR Registered
article-image

Follow us on