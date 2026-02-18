MP News: Clash In Bhind Over UGC Rules; After Cross-Complaints, Fresh FIR Registered | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions escalated in Bhind’s Mehgaon area after two groups filed cross-complaints, leading to protests by the Parashuram Sena and other groups on Wednesday.

According to reports, members of the Bhim Army and the Dalit community were conducting a march in Kohar village to garner support for the implementation of new UGC guidelines. During the event, they allegedly faced opposition from three students.

The protesting side claimed that the students—identified as Sumit Bhadouriya, Kanha Bhadouriya, and Aakash Sharma—assaulted them. Following a complaint filed by Bhim Army members, the police registered an FIR against the three students under the SC/ST Act.

The situation took a new turn on Wednesday when Parashuram Sena members and other groups staged a protest against the arrests.

Addressing the media, Parashuram Sena president Devesh Sharma alleged that the three students had been falsely implicated. He claimed that the actual perpetrators of the incident were four individuals from the Jatav community.

“The three students from our community were falsely accused under pressure, but the real culprits are Vipin Jatav, Anand Jatav, Sandeep Jatav, and Balveer Jatav,” Sharma alleged.

Acting on the counter-allegation, police have registered a separate FIR against Vipin, Anand, Sandeep, and Balveer.

The situation in the area remains tense, with both sides demanding a fair investigation. Family members of the initially accused students continue to assert their innocence.