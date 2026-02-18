 MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹88-Crore Development Projects
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹88-Crore Development Projects | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the state government would now bear the full cost of registering land leases to ensure that farmers can finally access bank loans without financial hurdles. 

The CM made the announcement during the first state-level farmers’ conference of the Krishak Kalyan Varsh in Kulaith in Gwalior on Wednesday.

During the event, Yadav inaugurated 41 development projects worth Rs 88 crore.

The CM also announced a waiver of Rs 10 lakh for farmers planning to establish dairy operations with 25 to 200 cows.

He also said that the state government has set a target to increase milk production from 9% to 20% and to fight malnutrition by providing milk to schoolchildren up to class 8. 

Yadav announced provisions for solar pumps and expansion of the Chambal river irrigation project to Guna, Shivpuri, and Rajgarh districts. 

The CM highlighted that the current Budget allocates Rs 1 lakh crore specifically for farmers.

Hitting out at the Congress, Yadav claimed that since independence, the Congress has failed to appoint a Chief Minister from a farming background, labeling them as “people with small minds”.

Comparing his administration to the previous state governments, Yadav noted that while the outlay of former state CM Digvijay Singh’s entire Budget in 2002 was Rs 20,000 crore, his government has allocated Rs 23,000 crore just for the Ladli Behna scheme.

Invoking cultural sentiments, he stated that after the return of Lord Ram, “the day is not far when Kanhaiya ji will smile in Mathura”.

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹88-Crore Development Projects
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹88-Crore Development Projects
