MP Budget 2026: Big Hikes, Small Cuts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For development of women and children in state, the state government has allocated Rs 32,730 crore in FY-2026-27. In several departments, allocation has increased compared to FY-2025-26. In some, hike is nominal, and in a few, budget has been curtailed.

For health sector, Rs 22,363 crore will be spent this year against Rs 21,731 crore last year. For Bhopal Gas Relief, allocation has gone up to Rs 175 crore from Rs 159 crore earlier.

Education push across sectors

For school education, Rs 36,370 crore will be spent, while higher education gets Rs 4,247 crore. For technical education, skill development and employment, government has provisioned Rs 2,932 crore — nearly Rs 600 crore more than last year allocation.

Sports and Youth Welfare will get Rs 713 crore, and Science and Technology department Rs 734 crore.

Social welfare: Slight cuts

For tribal welfare, Rs 15,015 crore has been allocated, up from Rs 14,353 crore last year. Social welfare budget has been reduced marginally from Rs 4,571 crore to Rs 4,570 crore in FY-2026-27. Similarly, allocation for nomadic communities has been cut to Rs 55 crore from Rs 60 crore. For OBC and Minorities, Rs 1,796 crore has been earmarked, up from Rs 1,724 crore earlier.

Milk capital focus, cooperative trimmed

To promote milk production and cattle farming, Rs 2,365 crore has been allocated, up from Rs 2,014 crore last year. Government is focusing on increasing milk production in state, but increase is only by a few hundred crore. For Food and Civil Supplies, Rs 1,863 crore will be spent compared to Rs 1,332 crore earlier.

With increase of more than Rs 500 crore, better and proper ration distribution to poor is expected. Budget of cooperative department has been curtailed to Rs 1,679 crore from Rs 1,987 crore. For horticulture and food processing, Rs 772 crore has been allocated, and for fisheries Rs 413 crore will be spent.

Urban vs Rural allocations

The Rural development has received major hike. For next financial year, Rs 29,663 crore will be spent against Rs 21,620 crore earlier, an increase of over Rs 8,000 crore.

Urban development has also seen rise. Allocation stands at Rs 21,562 crore, up from Rs 18,639 crore, an increase of Rs 2,932 crore. Similarly, slight increase has been made in Panchayat department. For next financial year, Rs 10,440 crore has been allocated against Rs 10,307 crore last year.

Culture, tourism surge; Anand cut

Huge percentage-wise increase is visible in Culture, Tourism and Religious Trust and Endowment departments. For Culture department, Rs 1,365 crore has been allocated against Rs 784 crore earlier. For Tourism, Rs 566 crore will be spent compared to Rs 384 crore last year.

Religious Trust and Endowment department has been allocated Rs 127 crore against Rs 88 crore earlier. On other hand, Anand department allocation has been reduced to Rs 12 crore from Rs 15 crore.

Law & order gets Rs 1,200cr more

For Police department, Rs 13,411 crore has been allocated, up from Rs 12,144 crore earlier. The Revenue department will get Rs 13,867 crore, Law and Legislative department Rs 3,829 crore, General Administration department Rs 1,172 crore, Labour department Rs 1,336 crore, Jails Rs 895 crore and Parliamentary Works Rs 153 crore in coming year. Total increase in these departments together is estimated at around 23 per cent.

Cut in key departments

In many departments, allocations have been reduced. Commercial Tax department budget has been brought down to Rs 4,180 crore from Rs 4,353 crore. Mining department allocation has been reduced to Rs 2,784 crore from Rs 2,907 crore for next financial year. Public Assets Management department allocation stands at Rs 46 crore against Rs 33 crore earlier.