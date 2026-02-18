 MP News: JCCI Welcomes Provisions For Tourism; Tax Experts Flag State Debt
JCCI chairman Kamal Grover said the funds proposed for the tourism sector will benefit the city hotel industry. Tax expert and chartered accountant Anil Agrawal pointed out that the lack of revenue measures to compensate for the state’s decreasing share in central taxes will increase the state’s deficit. The absence of insurance security provisions for traders is also disappointing, he added.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
MP News: JCCI Welcomes Provisions For Tourism; Tax Experts Flag State Debt

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) welcomed the state Budget presented by Mohan Yadav-led government on Wednesday and lauded the provisions made for sectors like tourism. 

JCCI executive president Prem Dubey said that an investment of Rs 26 lakh crore and employment opportunities for 17 lakh youths proposed under the Investment Meet in the previous Budget remains missing till date.

JCCI chairman Kamal Grover said the funds proposed for the tourism sector will benefit the city hotel industry.

Businessman Ajay Agrawal stated that while provisions for scholarships have been made in the education sector, the lack of a roadmap for the appointment of teachers makes it a mere announcement.

Tax lawyer Abhishek Dhyani remarked that the state’s rising debt and high allocation for the ‘Ladli Behen’ scheme are matters of concern. 

Businessman Narinder Pandhe expressed disappointment over the lack of changes in petrol and diesel prices. 

