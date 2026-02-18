 MP News: Mastermind Arrested In UP, Was Hired For ₹10L
MP News: Mastermind Arrested In UP, Was Hired For ₹10L

As per police, Saxena was allegedly killed over a long-standing land dispute in Sigdaua village and a bitter rivalry dating back to the 2015 panchayat elections. The accused Sunil Sharma and Kamlesh Sharma—both currently absconding—allegedly orchestrated the killing to silence Saxena over ongoing legal pressures, police said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Mastermind Arrested In UP, Was Hired For ₹10L | Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri police on Wednesday arrested the mastermind behind the killing of advocate Sanjay Kumar Saxena in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, taking the total number of arrests made in the case to six.

According to reports, Saxena was shot dead on February 14 while he was on his way to Kareira civil court in Shivpuri. The incident had triggered massive outrage with lawyers abstaining from court work for a day on Monday as part of a  state-wide protest. 

Police said the accused, Sachin Rawat, carried a Rs 30,000 bounty. Investigations show that the killing was a meticulously planned contract hit valued at Rs 10 lakh.

As per police, Saxena was allegedly killed over a long-standing land dispute in Sigdaua village and a bitter rivalry dating back to the 2015 panchayat elections

The accused Sunil Sharma and Kamlesh Sharma—both currently absconding—allegedly orchestrated the killing to silence Saxena over ongoing legal pressures, police said.

They allegedly hired Sachin to coordinate the hit and paid an advance of Rs 2 lakh, they added.

Sachin had recruited three shooters—Papendra Rawat, Rajkumar and Zaheer Khan—paying them Rs 40,000 each to carry out the shooting. Papendra, Rajkumar and Zaheer were arrested by the police earlier this week.

