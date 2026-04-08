MP News: Angry Villagers Halt ₹44K Crore Ken–Betwa Project Work In Chhatarpur; Women Block Construction Machines-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Angry villagers have launched a major protest at the construction site of the Ken–Betwa Link Project in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

The protest took place in the Bundelkhand region, forcing work on the ₹44,000-crore project to stop for the second consecutive day.

Thousands of tribal farmers, women, and villagers gathered at the Dhodhan Dam construction site in Bijawar, sitting on a protest and blocking construction machines.

By standing in front of the equipment, the demonstrators halted the ongoing work and demanded that their concerns be addressed.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Construction Of ₹44,000 Crore Ken–Betwa Link Project Remains Halted For Second Day As Tribal Villagers Stage Protest Opposing Displacement And Environmental Impact #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/sgXIOvTk0s — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 8, 2026

According to information, the Ken–Betwa Link Project was started to solve the water shortage in Bundelkhand, one of the driest regions in central India.

However, it has now become the center of growing public opposition. The protest intensified after villagers who were planning to travel to New Delhi to present their demands were reportedly stopped by authorities on the way. According to the protesters, they were not allowed to continue their journey and were forced to return.

This incident further angered the local communities and led them to gather directly at the dam site.

Social Activist Says...

Social activist Amit Bhatnagar, who is leading the protest, said the movement began on April 5 when tribal women first sat on a dharna at the construction site. Since then, work on the dam has remained completely halted. He alleged that protesters were harassed while trying to travel to Delhi and even claimed that the ration they had collected for the journey was taken away.

According to him, the agitation has now turned into a fight for survival. “This is no longer just a protest. It is a battle for our existence. Until our demands are fulfilled, we will not allow construction to continue,” he said.

The main concern of the protesters is the construction of the Dhodhan Dam, which is planned to be around 77 meters high on the Ken River. As part of the project, the Ken River will be linked with the Betwa River through a 221-kilometre canal and a two-kilometre tunnel.

The project area is located close to the core zone of Panna National Park, which has raised concerns about environmental impact and displacement of local communities. Many villagers fear losing their land, homes, and forests due to the construction.

Meanwhile, officials tried to calm the situation. Indra Kumar Gautam, the tehsildar of Satai, reached the protest site and spoke with the demonstrators, urging them to end the agitation. However, the protesters refused to move and insisted that their demands must first be met.