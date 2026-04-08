MP News: 16-Year-Old Critical After Gas Cylinder Leak Triggers Fire In Chhatarpur; Two Others Injured | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were burnt after a gas cylinder leak triggered a fire on Tuesday evening, where a 16-year-old girl was seriously burnt, while two other youths were also injured in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. All three are undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

The incident occurred around 6 pm in the village of Umariya, under the Maharajpur police station, Chhatarpur District.

According to reports, all the victims were identified as 16-year-old Radha, daughter of Akhilesh Patel and a resident of Sukua; 26-year-old Lalit, son of Shankar Patel, a resident of Umariya and 20-year-old Krishna, son of Devideen Patel, a resident of Khajua.

About the Incident

It is being said that she was visiting relatives in the village of Umariya. At the time, she was cooking on a gas stove inside the house. Suddenly, leakage started from the gas cylinder, and within moments, a fire erupted, which engulfed Radha and two other individuals.

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Chaos ensued at the scene following the incident. The family members showed promptness and immediately took all three injured to the district hospital in a private vehicle. Radha kept groaning in pain in the hospital emergency department, where the staff present immediately started treatment and applied ointment to reduce the burning sensation.

According to doctors, Radha's face, hands and legs are badly burnt, due to which her condition remains critical. Meanwhile, Lalit and Krishna have suffered burns to their hands and legs, and their treatment is ongoing.

Currently, all three patients have been admitted to the hospital's burn ward. A team of doctors is continuously monitoring their condition.

Family members stated that had the victims not been rushed to the hospital in time, the situation could have become even more critical.

This incident has once again highlighted the need to be cautious about the safe use of domestic gas cylinders.